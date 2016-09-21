NYC Bomb Suspect Ahmad Rahami ‘Praised bin Laden’

Ahmad Rahami, who has been charged with planting bombs in New York and New Jersey, is portrayed by federal prosecutors as a militant who praised Osama bin Laden and begged for martyrdom. Rahami’s journal, which was said to be on him when he was arrested Monday, allegedly mentioned bin Laden and said he was angered at the U.S.’s “slaughter” of mujahideen in the Middle East. Rahami wrote, “Inshallah [God willing], the sounds of bombs will be heard in the streets. Gun shots to your police. Death to your oppression.” Rahami, who was charged Tuesday with 10 criminal counts, including the use of weapons of mass destruction, is said to have purchased parts for last weekend’s bombs on eBay and even created a video of himself testing some of the devices.
