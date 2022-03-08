NYC Bracing for Potential Russian Cyberattacks Over Sanctions
MAN THE (FIRE)WALLS
New York City is on “ultra-high alert” for a Russian cyberattack after an uptick in attempted attacks since Russia launched its invasion in Ukraine, city officials said Monday. “We haven’t had any compromises,” said John Miller, the New York Police Department’s deputy head of intelligence. “But it hasn’t been for a lack of trying or a lack of a very well-built response.” Miller spoke at a press conference alongside Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Comptroller Brad Lander, and the city’s chief technology officer Matthew Fraser, in which they all pledged to safeguard the city’s cyber-infrastructure in case Russia retaliates against U.S. sanctions. “We get that we’re in a heightened threat, and we have been gearing up for that heightened threat to come along from our normal high alert to ultra-high alert. And that’s where we are,” Miller said.