NYC Cancels Pride March, All June Events Amid Coronavirus
The 50th New York City Pride March and the Puerto Rican Day Parade are canceled this year as city officials scramble to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that all June events have been called off, just days after he canceled all non-essential permitted events in April and May. “It’s not a happy announcement, but it’s one we have to make,” de Blasio said Monday, as he announced that all parades, concerts, rallies, marathons, festivals, and other large gatherings that do not allow for social distancing will be canceled until at least July. The Puerto Rican Day Parade was scheduled for June 14 and NYC Pride March was supposed to be held on the 28th.