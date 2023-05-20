NYC ‘Citi Bike Karen’ Raises Nearly $90K on GoFundMe
‘UNFAIRLY PAINTED’
The woman dubbed “Citi Bike Karen” after a video of her allegedly attempting to steal a Citi Bike from a Black man went viral has raised nearly $90,000 on GoFundMe to cover her “mounting” legal bills. Set up by Sarah Comrie’s uncle and sent to the New York Post by her lawyer Justin Marino, the fundraiser said the incident “unfairly painted” the physician assistant “as a racist ‘Karen.’” “She holds racial justice and equity dear, and has dedicated her life to serving NYC’s most challenged individuals,” the fundraising campaign states, noting that she will use the funds to “save her livelihood and her reputation.” Recently, Comrie's workplace, Bellevue Hospital, placed her on leave pending review of the “disturbing” video. However, Comrie insists she paid for the Citi Bike, and Marino provided the New York Post with receipts claiming it proves she wasn’t in the wrong.