CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
NYC Commuter Clocks Fellow Rider for Nodding Off on His Shoulder
DON’T SLEEP ON HIM
A New York City commuter went berserk this week when a fellow subway rider fell asleep and teetered on his shoulder, resulting in the commuter being captured on video brutally elbowing the man in the face on a busy train. In a video uploaded on TikTok, a man wearing a black-and-white American flag shirt yells at someone across from him about going to sleep elsewhere before continuing his rant in Spanish. Then, the unidentified attacker directs his attention to the man sitting next to him, viciously knocking the man’s head back into the window three times before the victim’s friend intervenes and a fight breaks out in the car. The victim declined medical attention, and police are still searching for the attacker.