NYC Couple Gets Married Next Door to Trump Arraignment Site: ‘It’s Dope’
‘IT’S A MOMENT’
Khalia Beckford and Peter Don didn’t account for the arraignment of a former U.S. president when planning their big day. The couple got married at the Manhattan City Clerk’s office Tuesday morning, as crowds gathered next door at the Criminal Court ahead of Donald Trump’s arraignment. Despite the chaos and rabble-rousing taking place outside their wedding site, Beckford wasn’t fazed. “I did not plan for this,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I heard about it at work but didn’t know this was happening. But it’s dope. It’s a moment, and it’s not going to ruin my big day. The cameras [are] for me. Everyone came for me.” With Trump’s hearing expected to start at around 2:15 p.m., protesters lined New York City streets all morning in preparation for his arrival. The newlyweds couldn’t care less. “I’m not thinking about anything,” Beckford said. “I’m just thinking about being married and just being happy.”