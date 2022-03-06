NYC Parkway Crash Kills Two Sisters in Town for Family Reunion
Two sisters planned to spend the first weekend in March together, but both met a tragic end Saturday after their car crashed along a New York City parkway, causing the vehicle to burst into flames. Kesha Montes, 35, and Monhougane Robinson, 29, were passengers in the vehicle when their driver lost control and hit a median on FDR Drive just before 5 a.m., according to the New York Daily News. “I understand a crash, alright, passing away,” their dad Anthony Robinson, 53, told the paper. “But when you can’t go and identify [the] bodies, and to sit there and think about your child in flames? It’s mind-boggling. It could drive you insane.” Montes left behind two teenage boys, ages 13 and 15. The driver managed to survive the crash and was taken into custody. “It’s two parents that are going to live longer than their own kids,” Robinson said. “You’ve got to bury your own kids. It’s very sad.”