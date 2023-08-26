CHEAT SHEET
Cause of Death Released for Suspect Hit By Flying Cooler
COP SUSPENDED
A drug suspect who had been riding a scooter in the Bronx on Wednesday died after suffering from “blunt force injuries of the head” when a police officer allegedly hurled a cooler at him while he was attempting to escape a bust. On Friday, authorities ruled Eric Duprey’s death a homicide. After being struck by the cooler, Duprey hit a parked car and first responders announced his death at the scene. Sergeant Erik Duran has been suspended without pay after surveillance footage caught him tossing the cooler. The NYPD allegedly circulated an internal memo to officers that there could be social “unrest” following Duprey’s death.