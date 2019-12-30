NYC Education Official Arrested for Allegedly Facilitating Child Sex Crime
An official in New York City’s Department of Education was arrested in Wisconsin on Sunday after being accused of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, The New York Times reports. David Hay, the deputy chief of staff to the city’s schools chancellor, was arrested at a Milwaukee airport after an undercover investigation, according to Neenah Police Officer Stuart Zuehls. Officials in Wisconsin reportedly notified New York City officials hours later, and the DOE said it fired the 39-year-old after his arrest. “These allegations are incredibly disturbing and absolutely unacceptable,” a spokeswoman for the department said in a statement, adding that the issue was being referred to the special commissioner of investigation. While Hay did not interact with students in his job at the department, he was reportedly a school principal in two Wisconsin school districts prior to his role in New York. The date of his arraignment date is reportedly unknown at this time, and it’s unclear if he has obtained a lawyer.