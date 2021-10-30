NYC Firefighters Suspended for Threatening Lawmaker’s Staff Over Vax Mandate

Six New York City firefighters have been suspended after they drove their truck to a lawmaker’s office and allegedly threatened staff over a vaccine mandate for emergency workers. They are accused of telling state Sen. Zellnor Myrie’s aides they would not respond to the politician’s home if it were on fire. “This is a highly inappropriate act by on duty members of this Department who should only be concerned with responding to emergencies and helping New Yorkers and not harassing an elected official and his staff,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said, according to NBC New York. “The members in question have been immediately relieved of duty and will face disciplinary action.” Firefighters had until 5 p.m. Friday to get the COVID-19 shot if they want to stay on the job next week.
