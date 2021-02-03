NYC Health Boss Gets COVID-19—Just as Indoor Dining Is Set to Resume
‘COVID IS STILL WITH US’
The U.S. is still recording more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day—and New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi is among them. In a Wednesday statement, Chokshi said he was suffering mild symptoms. He said the NYC Test and Trace Corps is contacting those who Chokshi may have exposed to the virus. “In New York City and across the country, COVID continues to circulate in our communities, and all of us are potentially exposed to the virus,” his statement said. “This is a reminder – if we ever needed one – that COVID is still with us and we all must continue to wear masks, wash our hands, socially distance and stay home if feeling ill.”
The news comes a few days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said restaurants could resume indoor dining at 25 percent capacity on Valentine’s Day, despite the number of new cases being higher than when indoor dining was shuttered in December.