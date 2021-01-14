NYC Hospitals Abruptly Cancel Vaccination Appointments
DESPERATE TIMES
At least two hospitals in New York City have canceled coronavirus vaccination appointments, raising fears about how long it will take to get most people vaccinated. Mount Sinai in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx both canceled existing appointments, the New York Daily News reported. Mount Sinai attributed the cancellations to a shortage of vaccines. “Unfortunately, due to sudden changes in vaccine supply, we have been forced to cancel our existing public vaccination appointments from Friday, January 15, through Tuesday, January 19," hospital spokeswoman Lucia Lee said. The vaccination effort in the U.S. is significantly behind schedule, and the New York State Health Department says vaccination appointments are now totally booked across the state for the next three-and-a-half months.