NYC ‘Karen’ Placed on Leave After Viral CitiBike Incident: Report
‘DISTURBING’
The white woman dubbed online as a "Karen" after she was seen allegedly attempting to steal a CitiBike from a Black man who had already rented it has been placed on leave by her employer. Video of the encounter went viral after it was shared on Saturday, showing the unidentified woman, wearing a NYC Health & Hospitals uniform, screaming for help while the man attempts to stop her from taking the bike. Speaking to the New York Post, NYC Health + Hospitals confirmed the woman, who works at Bellevue Hospital, has been placed on leave, pending review, after the “disturbing” video surfaced. It has since been viewed more than 40 million times. “We are aware of the video involving a health care provider off duty and away from the hospital campus. The incident in the video is disturbing,” a spokesperson for NYC Health + Hospitals told the Post on Tuesday. “The provider is currently out on leave and will remain on leave pending a review. As a health system we are committed to providing an environment for our patients and staff that is free from discrimination of any kind.” A DCPI spokesperson told the Post “the NYPD is aware of the video circulating online but nothing was reported.” The Daily Beast has contacted NYC Health & Hospitals for comment.