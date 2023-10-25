NYC Magician Suspended by Dad’s Firm for Tearing Posters of Israeli Hostages
‘SORRY AND REGRETFUL’
Noah Schaffer, a New York City man who works as an executive strategist at his dad’s UX company after a stint working for a magic show, was put on leave for four months after being filmed tearing down posters in Brooklyn Bridge Park depicting Israelis purportedly kidnapped by Hamas, The Daily Mail reported. His father, Dr. Eric Schaffer, reportedly told staff in a memo that his son was “not an antisemite nor a supporter of Hamas” and that he regretted his actions. “I can attest that he has not acted this way at any time during his whole life. He now understands that his actions were reprehensible, he is deeply sorry and regretful,” Eric Schaffer reportedly wrote. “This will give him time to learn about his Jewish family history, reflect deeply and make amends.”