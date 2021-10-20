Video: NYC Man Chides Maskless Cops, Gets Tossed From Subway

CHEAT SHEET
A New York City subway rider who confronted two cops for not wearing masks was physically tossed out of the station, video shows. Andy Gilbert told the New York Daily News that he has been making short videos of officers who break a state rule requiring masks on the transit system. On Tuesday, as he queried two cops at a Manhattan station, he found himself being bundled out the emergency exit. “The male officer kept saying he couldn’t hear me through my mask,” Gilbert said. “Eventually the back and forth went on for two or three minutes. The male officer declared that I was being disruptive.” The NYPD said it’s reviewing the incident.