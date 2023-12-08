NYC Man Hits $10 Million Lottery Jackpot for the SECOND Time in Two Years

Read it at New York Post
A New York City man won $10 million on a $30 scratch-off lottery ticket this week—just a year after winning the same amount on another $30 lottery game, state officials announced. Wayne Murray, who lives in Brooklyn and purchased both tickets at the same gas station near his hime, opted to take his most recent winnings in a lump-sum of more than $6 million, according to a release. When approached by a reporter for the New York Post, he demurred on his exceptional luck, saying simply: “I just want to be discreet, that’s all it is” while touting his “extremely” strong religious views.