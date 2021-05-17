NYC Marathon Coming Back in November—With Fewer Runners

CHEAT SHEET
The New York City Marathon is back on track. Officials announced Monday that the legendary race, which was canceled because of the pandemic last year, will return at a reduced scale in November. Normally, about 50,000 runners pack city streets for the 25.2-mile competition; this fall, only 33,000 marathoners will be allowed and start times will be staggered to assist with social distancing. In addition, all runners will have to test negative for COVID-19 or prove they have been vaccinated. It’s not clear if spectators will be allowed to line the streets, which is a hallmark of race day that many runners say gives them the strength to finish.