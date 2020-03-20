CHEAT SHEET
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘Where the Hell Is the Federal Government?’
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio laced into President Trump on Friday morning, saying he’s appealed to the federal government for hospital supplies and got “no meaningful response.” De Blasio says the city, which already has 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, will run of out medical supplies in two to three weeks. He wants Trump to activate the U.S. military to bring necessities to the states and cities that are running low. “If help doesn’t come, we’re going to lose people who should not die,” he said, adding, “Where the hell is the federal government.” Meanwhile, de Blasio has not yet instituted a shelter-in-place order for New York, even though public health officials say that would help curb the spread of the infection.