De Blasio Vows No More COVID Lockdowns as Adams Postpones Inauguration
A TALE OF TWO CITIES
As the CDC announced that Omicron infections make up at least 90 percent of New York and New Jersey’s COVID cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he doesn’t anticipate needing to implement sweeping business closures again. The best step forward, he said, is getting everyone boosted. And to encourage New Yorkers to get a booster shot, he’s offering a $100 incentive. “It’s gonna make you feel a lot safer, a lot better that you got the booster, and you’ll have more cash in your pocket at the same time. That’s going to be a good feeling, particularly this time of year,” he said. Meanwhile, his successor, Eric Adams, said he would scrap his Jan. 1 inauguration due to rising cases. “I don’t need an inauguration. All I need is a mattress and the floor to execute being the mayor of the city of New York,” Adams said.