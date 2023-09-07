NYC Mayor Accuses Biden of Not Helping to Manage Migrant Influx
PANIC STATIONS
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is panicking about the continuous arrival of migrants, saying it will elevate demands on resources in the city to unsustainable levels. According to the New York Post, on Wednesday night at a town hall on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Adams said, “Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this.” The mayor denounced Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, referring to him as a “madman” for busing asylum seekers to New York. But he also slammed President Joe Biden specifically, calling for more federal funding. He said the city’s $12 billion deficit is worsening due to the financial strain of aiding more than 100,000 migrants in the past year. Conservatives applauded Adams, using his concerns to push policies to reduce immigration. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said, “It is time for Joe Biden to secure the Southern and Northern Border and the quickest way to do that is for [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer [D-NY] to pass and Biden to sign in to law House Republicans’ Secure the Border Act, which is the strongest border security bill in history.”