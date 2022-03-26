NYC Mayor Eric Adams Reportedly Considering Police Drones Over Gotham
EYE IN THE SKY?
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is considering deploying a fleet of crime-fighting drones above Gotham to clamp down on crooks, according to the New York Post. A source reportedly told the Post that Adams “is a big booster of drones and how they can be used to streamline government function,” but that any drone use would necessarily have to fall within current laws governing their use. Adams attended a presentation earlier this month at the Williamsburg Hotel, where two drone manufacturers were displaying their wares, and the first-term mayor was said to be impressed. Each drone would cost the city between $70,000 and $100,000 and would not carry weapons or have facial recognition capabilities, the Post said. However, they would be equipped with night vision cameras and radiation sensors, according to the outlet. A City Hall spokesman said Adams has not yet made any commitments regarding the technology.