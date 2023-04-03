NYC Mayor Has Stern Message for Marjorie Taylor Greene: Behave Yourself

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and other protesters to “behave” as they descend upon the city for President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday.

Greene, a Trump fanatic, declared over the weekend her intentions to come to New York City and protest outside Manhattan Criminal Court as Trump is arraigned on federal charges on Tuesday.

The Georgia Republican said specifically she’ll be joining the NYC GOP outside the courthouse, where hundreds are expected to convene as Trump becomes the first U.S. president to be criminally charged and arraigned.

“People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, has stated she’s coming to town,” Adams said in a press conference on Monday announcing safety protocols. “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior.”

Adams insisted that any violence or vandalism would be met with strict punishment. The mayor said the city has not received any concrete threats that suggest violent protests are imminent, but said the city and its police force are prepared for anything.

“While there may be some rabble-rousers coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple—control yourselves,” Adams said. “New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger.”