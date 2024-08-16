NYC Mayor Eric Adams Served With Subpoena in Corruption Probe
CLOSING IN
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his campaign were served grand jury subpoenas last month as part of an ongoing corruption probe, the New York Times first reported Thursday. The investigation, which was first launched in 2023, has seen FBI investigators raid the home of his top fundraiser and confiscate his phone and iPad. Investigators are reportedly also looking into ties between Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign and the government of Turkey—including alleged “straw donor” contributions from a Turkish-backed construction firm. The latest round of three subpoenas targeted documents, text messages, and other communications from Adams to City Hall and his election committee, according to the Times. Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York have not commented on the ongoing investigation. The mayor’s office did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast. “As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has been clear over the last nine months that he will cooperate with any investigation underway,” Fabien Levy, the mayor’s spokesperson, told CNN in a statement. “Nothing has changed. He expects everyone to cooperate to swiftly bring this investigation to a close.”