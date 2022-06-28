NYC Mayor Suggests Rudy Giuliani Exaggerated ShopRite Assault Claims
SAVE THE DRAMA
New York City Mayor Eric Adams isn’t buying Rudy Giuliani’s story. In a now viral video, Giuliani can be seen getting lightly slapped on the back by a ShopRite worker on Staten Island. But Giuliani insisted the worker was trying to knock him down, causing him “tremendous” pain. A prosecutor is now pursuing second-degree assault charges, much to the dismay of Adams. “I think the district attorney should—he has the wrong person,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference. “To falsely report a crime is a crime. If that video wasn’t there, then this person would have been charged with punching the former mayor. He’d have been charged with all these offenses that did not materialize.” “When you look at the video, the guy basically walked by and patted him on the back,” Adams added. Giuliani has been quick to fire back, calling Adams “worse than de Blasio.” “Mayor Adams is an idiot because I didn’t file a report,” Giuliani said. “Can you imagine that? He wants to prosecute me for a false police report that I didn’t file. His Police Department filed the report. They did the investigation.”