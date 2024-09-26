NYC Mayor Eric Adams Tweets His Response to Bribery and Fraud Charges
MESSY MAYOR
New York Mayor Eric Adams isn’t going to let news of his indictment on charges of bribery and fraud stop him from “continuing to fight on behalf of New Yorkers as your mayor,” he said in a Thursday tweet. It was the first message since his indictment was unsealed to reveal the charging details. The New York Times reported that the “Nightlife Mayor” allegedly pocketed $100,000 in illegally paid funds and used his position to help Turkey with its foreign ambitions. The indictment also details alleged text messages from a promoter, who organized a trip to Turkey for Adams, discussing how they could funnel the money to the mayor. “You have now heard the news about today’s indictment. Let me be clear, I know I’ve done nothing wrong,” said Adams in his tweet. “From here, my attorneys will take care of the case so I can take care of this city.” So far, Adams has made no indication that he would step aside and step down from his role at the helm of the Big Apple. He will appear before a federal magistrate judge in court for his arraignment on Friday.