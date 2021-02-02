CHEAT SHEET
Andrew Yang Announces He's Tested Positive for COVID-19
New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a statement Tuesday. “I am experiencing symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well and am in good spirits,” Yang said in the statement. The businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate had held a number of in-person events. Last month, he announced he was quarantining and temporarily halting these events after an aide tested positive for the virus. Yang added that he had tested positive by using a rapid test, which the FDA has warned are prone to false negatives.