    1

    NYC Mayoral Contender Hospitalized After He’s Hit by Yellow Cab

    THE CITY THAT NEVER BRAKES

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    Curtis Sliwa, the Republican contender facing off against Eric Adams in New York City’s mayoral race, was hospitalized after being hit by a yellow cab on Friday. Sliwa was getting out of a van on his way to a radio interview when he was “sent flying” by the cab, an aide told WBCS Newsradio. He still did the radio interview but then went to a hospital to be checked out. His campaigning has been put on temporary pause, NBC New York reported. “I’d like to wish him a speedy recovery, and I hope to see him back out on the trail this weekend,” Adams tweeted.

