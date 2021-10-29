NYC Mayoral Contender Hospitalized After He’s Hit by Yellow Cab

Read it at NBC New York
Curtis Sliwa, the Republican contender facing off against Eric Adams in New York City’s mayoral race, was hospitalized after being hit by a yellow cab on Friday. Sliwa was getting out of a van on his way to a radio interview when he was “sent flying” by the cab, an aide told WBCS Newsradio. He still did the radio interview but then went to a hospital to be checked out. His campaigning has been put on temporary pause, NBC New York reported. “I’d like to wish him a speedy recovery, and I hope to see him back out on the trail this weekend,” Adams tweeted.