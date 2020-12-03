NYC Pharma Exec Who Killed Son Should Be Released From Jail Ahead of Retrial: Court
OVERTURNED
Gigi Jordan, the millionaire Manhattan mom who killed her 8-year-old autistic son with a fatal injection, should walk from jail ahead of a new trial, an appeals court ruled Wednesday. In September, a judge overturned Jordan’s manslaughter conviction, ruling that a judge in the 2014 trial shouldn’t have temporarily closed the courtroom for an off-the-record discussion because it prevented Jordan from having a fair, public trial. The Manhattan District Attorney appealed the September ruling but, on Wednesday, an appeals court denied that appeal and said Jordan should walk free pending a new trial. Jordan, who has spent 11 years locked up, never disputed giving the fatal injection but said she feared her first husband was going to murder her and that her son would end up in the care of her second husband, who she feared would hurt the boy. The jury convicted her of first-degree manslaughter instead of murder due to the “extreme emotional disturbance” defense she used. The DA’s office maintains that it may re-try Jordan.