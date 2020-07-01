NYC Postpones Indoor Dining Indefinitely as Cuomo Warns of ‘Storm Clouds on the Horizon’
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced indoor dining will be postponed indefinitely as the city enters Phase 3 on Monday, citing the surge in COVID-19 infection rates across the nation. “Indoors is the problem more and more. The science is showing it more and more,” de Blasio said Wednesday, noting that outdoor dining will be expanded as NYC continues to loosen virus restrictions. “I want to make it very clear. We cannot go ahead at this point in time with indoor dining in New York City.”
The mayor added he would work with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to determine when indoor dining will be allowed—a decision that may be further delayed by Cuomo’s belief that COVID-19 “storm clouds” are “on the horizon.” “This is not over. This can still rear its ugly head anywhere in this nation and in this state,” Cuomo said at a Wednesday press briefing. “Citizen compliance is slipping. The government is supposed to be enforcing compliance. That is not happening on a sufficient basis.” The governor also slammed President Donald Trump and lawmakers in states that are seeing surging COVID-19 cases—like Florida and Texas—for loosening virus restrictions too early. “[Trump] denied the reality of the virus,” Cuomo said, adding that “reality wins.” “Come clean with the American people and admit the threat of this virus. Admit that you were wrong.”