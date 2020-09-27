NYC Principals’ Union Calls for Mayor Bill de Blasio to Give Control of Schools to State
NO CONFIDENCE
The union representing over 6,400 New York school leaders declared a unanimous vote of “no confidence” in Mayor Bill de Blasio and Richard Carranza, chancellor of the city’s schools, on Sunday morning, saying they have failed to lead NYC through a “safe and successful” school reopening. The Council of School Supervisors and Administrators’ Executive Board is calling on de Blasio to cede control to the statewide Department of Education for the remainder of the pandemic. The move comes a day before NYC’s phased re-opening of schools, which was delayed twice by de Blasio, is scheduled to begin. “During this health crisis, school leaders have lost trust and faith in Mayor de Blasio and Chancellor Carranza to support them in their immense efforts and provide them with the guidance and staffing they need,” said Mark Cannizzaro, the union’s president. In his 35 years working in education, Cannizzaro says this is the most difficult decision he’s had to make on how the city’s schools are run.