NYC Public Defender Resigns After Tearing Down Hamas Hostage Signs
‘HIGHLY INSENSITIVE’
A New York City public defender this week became the latest professional to lose their job after being captured on camera tearing down hostage posters related to the war between Israel and Hamas. Victoria Ruiz, 36, stepped down from her position with New York County Defender Services, the organization told the New York Post. In a statement, NYCDS spokesperson Lupe Todd-Medina told the radio station 1010 WINS that the organization found Ruiz’ viral sign teardown to be “highly insensitive.” The video of Ruiz was shared on the social channels of the nonprofit StopAntisemitism, whose posts have led to a number of firings and resignations since Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7 and captured 200-plus hostages, including American citizens. Four days ago, an Apple employee was fired for writing anti-Israel posts that were highlighted by StopAntisemitism.