NYC School Safety Agent Slashed in Neck at Elementary School
OUT OF CONTROL
A school safety agent at a New York City elementary school was slashed in the neck as school began Thursday morning, police say. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital but is expected to survive after the attack at P.S. 069 Journey Prep School. A 23-year-old man was taken into custody, and there is “no further threat to staff, parents and students,” NYPD School Safety said on Twitter. Mayor Eric Adams said at an unrelated briefing that the suspect had been trying to force his way into the school to assault a teacher. “A heroic act by a school safety agent prevented that from taking place,” Adams told reporters. “She was slashed by the individual and that individual will be brought to justice.” No further details were immediately available on a motive.