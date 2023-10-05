NYC Subway Gunman Handed 10 Life Sentences for 2022 Shooting
MAXIMUM SENTENCE
Frank James, the man who opened fire inside a New York City subway car during morning rush hour last year, wounding 10 people, was sentenced to 10 life terms plus 10 years in prison, according to ABC 7. Frank James, 64, pleaded guilty in January to terrorism charges for the mass shooting on April 12, 2022. Prosecutors argued for a life in prison, claiming that James had spent years preparing for the shooting to “inflict maximum damage.” His lawyers requested an 18-year reduced sentence, asserting that he suffered from mental illness and didn’t aim to kill anyone. On the day of the incident, the gunman dressed up as a construction worker, set off several smoke bombs, and opened fire with a 9mm handgun on a stopped subway car. Before the incident, James, who is Black, posted videos of himself shouting about violence, race, and mental illness. In a 2019 clip, he said: “It’s going to be very interesting what happens in New York with me,” alluding to his plans for the shooting.