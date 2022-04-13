Mumbling Subway Gunman Said ‘Oops, My Bad’ After Setting Off Smoke Bomb, Witness Says
The deranged man who let of two smoke bombs before opening fire on New York City commuters Tuesday morning was mumbling to himself when he got on the packed rush-hour train, a witness said. Fitim Gjeloshi said he initially assumed the suspect, identified by police as 62-year-old Frank Robert James, was on drugs because he was talking to himself. But when the train stopped just short of the 36th Street station, he saw the man take out a gas mask from one of his bags. “He opened one of his gas tanks, and he said ‘Oops, my bad.’ He pulls out an ax, he drops it, he takes a gun out, he starts shooting,” Gjeloshi said. “One guy gets shot right next to me... I tell some person to help him out, cover the blood for him. I jump over, I bang the door and I kicked it with my leg.” Gjeloshi initially thought he got shot but somehow escaped unscathed. James, who recorded several unhinged YouTube videos threatening violence and ranting about mental health, is still at large. The NYPD released new images of him on Wednesday morning.