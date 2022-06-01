Experts Not Too Sure About Mayor’s Plan to Install Gun Detectors at NYC Subway Stations
‘LOGISTICALLY IMPOSSIBLE’
New York Mayor Eric Adams is considering installing gun detectors at subway stations to prevent more mass shootings on the transit system, but according to the Associated Press experts have their doubts. Adams, who raised the idea after a mass shooting on a subway train in Brooklyn in April, wants to deploy the same sort of scanners already used at theme parks and sports stadiums to monitor large numbers of people. That technology works but transit experts say the real problem would be having enough staff to be able to challenge those found carrying weapons. “Logistically, it would be a nightmare. You’re going to have to tie up a lot of officers doing this,” James Dooley, a retired New York Police Department captain, told the AP. “We have hundreds of stations, and the fact of the matter is that putting someone at every entrance to every station is logistically impossible.”