NYC Teacher Sucked Man’s Nipple During Zoom Class: Report
G FOR GROSS
A New York City Spanish teacher was caught performing an “inappropriate sexual act” during a Zoom class last September, the New York Post reports. Amanda Fletcher, an instructor at the upscale Columbia Secondary School for Math, Science, and Engineering, “appeared to suck the nipple of an unidentified topless male” while “rocking back and forth,” officials said in a report obtained by the Post. Before that, students had watched Fletcher eat spaghetti in front of the shirtless man, the report said. Fletcher “resumed teaching” shortly after she took her mouth off the man’s chest. Some students recorded the incident and the videos spread like wildfire across social media at the time. Fletcher was “reassigned” by the Department of Education, but still appears to be on the city payroll. She made $105,588 last year, according to the Post.