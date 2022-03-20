NYC Teacher Returns After Sucking Man’s Nipple on Zoom
CAMERAS OFF
A New York City Spanish teacher who was suspended for sucking on a man’s nipple on Zoom just before class started made a grand return to school this month, enraging parents and saddening administrators. Amanda Fletcher, who went by the title “Profesora Fletcher,” was filmed performing her NSFW act by students at Columbia Secondary School for Math, Science, and Engineering in October 2020. The video led to her suspension and an investigation by the city’s education department, according to the New York Post. However, while the city settled misconduct claims with Fletcher and agreed she would resign in July, it allowed her to return to the school until then—and the principal said she couldn’t do anything about it. “The decision to return Amanda Fletcher to service was not made at the school level,” Principal Miriam Nightingale told the Post. “I cannot change her assignment to our school nor bar her from the building.” The claim didn’t please one mom. “I find this whole situation nauseating. It’s beyond a slap in the face,” she said. Fletcher was eventually transferred to a “district office” once the Post posed questions, though it was unclear for what duration she would remain there.