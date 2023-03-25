NYC Teacher Sexually Abused 16-Year-Old Student With Mental Illness: Report
INVESTIGATION
Authorities are investigating a New York City teacher who allegedly sexually abused a 16-year-old student with a mental illness. According to the New York Post, Sandy Carazas-Pinez had sex with the teen in her car multiple times and sent him explicit texts while he attended the Biondi School in Yonkers at the expense of New York Department of Education. The ex-biology teacher and 33-year-old married mom of three denied raping the student, telling the Post, “He would tell me he loved me and I would just reciprocate.” In one text, she allegedly wrote, “I usually go for much older men. Yea you’re the crazy exception.” The boy’s mother said her son has schizophrenia and a mood disorder and questioned why cops haven’t arrested the teacher. “If my son was not an African-American boy, and the genders were reversed, you know the teacher would already be in handcuffs,” she fumed.