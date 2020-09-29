NYC Voters Get Absentee Ballot Envelopes With Wrong Names
ONE JOB
The New York City Board of Elections is blaming an outside contractor for a debacle with some absentee ballots. An unknown number of Brooklyn residents received “oath envelopes” with someone else’s name and address on them. Voters are supposed to place their completed ballot in those envelopes and seal and sign them before mailing them back or dropping them off. But signing an envelope with the wrong name would render the ballot invalid, Gothamist reports. The Board of Elections says Phoenix Graphics, the vendor that printed the ballots and envelopes, is responsible for the mistake. “We will ensure on behalf of the voters in Brooklyn that the proper ballots and ballot envelopes are in the hands of the voters in advance of Election Day so they can vote,” executive director Michael Ryan told Gothamist. “This problem will get corrected.”