NYC Weatherman Ready for ‘Comeback’ After Getting Fired Over Nudes

Former NY1 meteorologist Erick Adame is ready to return to work months after nudes leaked to his employer and mother cost him his job. “I’m ready to be back on television,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “I’m ready for my comeback. If you’re a news director and ready to give me a chance, please let me know. Ive learned from my mistakes and I’m open to talk about it. I’ve been applying all over the country and I’m excited to see where I end up.” Adame was fired last year after screenshots from his time performing on an adult cam website were sent to his mother, a new boyfriend, and eventually his employer, causing the station to fire him. Adame later sued to try and unmask the person who leaked the images.