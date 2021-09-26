Woman Accused of Telling Black Couple to ‘Stay in Your Hood’ During Park Spat
GIRL, BYE
New Yorker Fredrick Joseph said his walk in a Brooklyn park with his pup and fiancée took an ugly turn when a white woman allegedly told them to “stay in your hood” and threatened to call the cops. Joseph, a Black man, said the woman had confused their dog for another, louder one. “At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to ‘stay in our hood’ because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly,” he tweeted. “So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand.”
The video shows the woman flipping off the camera, then acting like she was the one told to stay in her “hood.” “Oh my God, did you just say that to me? Shit,” she said, clutching imaginary pearls. Joseph proceeded to turn to another man who allegedly witnessed the event and asked him to corroborate. “She did” say that, he replied. Outrage quickly spread across social media, and the video has received more than 100,000 views.