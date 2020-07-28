CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
NYC Woman Identified as Victim in Maine Shark Attack
RARE TRAGEDY
Read it at WHDH
Maine officials identified the woman killed in a rare shark attack off the coast of Bailey Island as 63-year-old New York City resident Julie Dimperio Holowach on Tuesday. Holowach was well known in the Harpswell community, the town of which Bailey Island is a part, and her family has owned property in the town for years. Holowach had been swimming along the coastline between 30 to 40 feet offshore Monday when she was fatally attacked by a great white shark, officials confirmed. Two kayakers who had rented a tandem boat pulled Holowach to shore, but first responders proclaimed her dead at the scene. Shark attacks are highly unusual in the state.