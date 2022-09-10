NYC Woman Impaled on Metal Fence After Car Jumps Curb
FREAK ACCIDENT
A New York City woman has died after she was impaled on a metal railing late Friday when an SUV jumped the curb and struck her. Paulina Nrecaj was reportedly on a pizza run when the freak accident occurred just steps away from her home near the Bronx Zoo. Nrecaj was rushed to Jacobi Hospital but died during surgery. The stay-at-home mom’s family said her husband, Frane Nrecaj, heard the commotion from upstairs and rushed outside to discover his wife with profound bleeding. He knew instantly that she wouldn’t make it, the New York Post reported. One of the first responders to the scene was neighbor Sall Arobye, an Uber driver. He helped pull the 59-year-old off the fence. She reportedly thanked him when he reassured her that she would pull through. “I feel like I lied to her,” Arobye told the Post. “She didn’t make it. It broke my heart.” The woman’s daughter blames the configuration of newly installed bike lanes for the accident, claiming that there had never been an accident outside the building before, and that it likely confused drivers. The driver of the grey Lexus is currently in stable condition at Jacobi.