NYC Woman Programmed Suicide Note to Post to Instagram Next Day
A DEATH FORETOLD
A young woman who jumped to her death off New York City’s “Vessel” programmed a suicide note to post to Instagram a day later, detailing her battle with mental illness and anorexia. “If you’re reading this, I’m gone,” Yocheved Gourarie, 24, of Brooklyn wrote. “Either that or somehow incapacitated in the hospital so I can’t delete this scheduled post. I really hope I’m not though.” The New York Post reports that Gourarie bought a ticket to the Manhattan tourist attraction on Tuesday, went to the highest level, and jumped. “None of you could have done anything—or done more—to prevent this from happening,” she wrote. “You all did your absolute best and for that I am eternally grateful.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741