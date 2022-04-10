NYC Housing Official Who Appeared Stark Naked in Work Video Call Is Suspended
‘OH MY GOD! NO!’
A city administrator is in hot water after being caught allegedly engaging in sexual acts during an otherwise unexceptional video call among staff for New York City’s Housing Authority, according to The City. A17-second clip showed Alex Tolozano, a superintendent overseeing developments in the Bronx, in his Microsoft Teams window, naked and next to another person. “Oh my God! No!” one colleague shouted in the footage, captured on Wednesday afternoon by another NYCHA employee. About 50 employees were listed as participants on the call, according to The City. NYCHA confirmed that the incident had lasted “at least two minutes,” during which Tolozano was “potentially engaged in inappropriate activity with another individual.” Tolozano was suspended without pay for 30 days while an investigation is undertaken. “Inappropriate activity, absconding from work, and time abuse are not tolerated at NYCHA and will be met with suitable consequences,” a spokesperson said in an email.