NYC’s Air Quality Expected to Get Even WORSE on Thursday
HAZY
Mayor Eric Adams shared new safety guidelines for New York City Wednesday evening, as the five boroughs remain engulfed in a cloud of smoke floating in thanks to wildfires in Quebec. In his tweet, Adams urged residents to stay inside with their windows closed, wear an N95 mask if outside, be aware of the smoke conditions, and use an air purifier—if available. He also said conditions may worsen before they improve. “We are expecting air quality to continue to deteriorate throughout tonight,” he said. “Limit your outdoor activities to the absolute necessities.” Adams reiterated that the city’s schools will be closed Thursday. Meanwhile, other city-affiliated accounts stated that NYC Parks’ recreation events have been canceled and the Staten Island Ferry is running on a modified schedule due to limited visibility.