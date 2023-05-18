NYC’s ‘Citi Bike Karen’ Has the Receipts, Lawyer Claims
DOUBLING DOWN
The NYC hospital worker dubbed ‘Citi Bike Karen’ in a now-viral video insists she paid for the Citi Bike at the center of the controversy. Her lawyer, Justin Marino, provided the New York Post with receipts that, he says, proves his client was in the right—not the man she’s being accused of trying to stealing the bike from. The first receipts, according to the Post, show the woman renting the first bike that she was accused of stealing in the video, then re-locking it about a minute later. The second receipt shows her renting another bike that she eventually rode home after being “heckled and pressured to find a new bike” by bystanders, Mariano said. He also told the Post that the viral social media clip doesn’t at all tell the full story. “The fact anyone would treat another person like this tragic, especially a visibly pregnant woman,” he said of his client.