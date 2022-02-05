NYC’s ‘First Vegan Mayor’ Eric Adams Reportedly Eats Fish
CHEAT DAY?
Eric Adams has been described countless times as New York City’s first vegan mayor—but now it appears that may not be exactly true. Politico reports that an employee of Osteria La Baia, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan, says the cop-turned-pol typically orders fish when he visits. And an anonymous staffer admitted: “He’s not a vegan, he’s a pescatarian.” Adams almost always refers to his diet regimen as “plant-based”—and says it reversed his diabetes—but it doesn’t appear he has done anything to correct the headlines or news stories that refer to him as “vegan.” Adams has also credited his diet for his view on animal rights. “I started to see that when you’re eating the soul of a living being, you are also internalizing all the trauma...I just knew I didn’t want to be part of that traumatization,” he said in December. Except, apparently, when it comes to fish.