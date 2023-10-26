CHEAT SHEET
NYC’s Iconic Flatiron Building to Become Luxury Condos After 4-Year Vacancy
New York’s historic Flatiron Building will be transformed from vacant office space to about 40 luxury condos, its new owner told The New York Times. Macmillan Publishers—once the building’s sole tenant—left in 2019, setting off a fight over the Flatiron Building’s future that resulted in multiple auctions to determine a new owner. Brodsky Organization eventually took a stake in the 22-story tower, announcing a plan to make dozens of rental units or condominiums out of the existing office space. The transformation is expected to take at least three years, with major internal reconfigurations needed. The ground floor is to remain a T-Mobile store, which holds a long-term lease with the building.