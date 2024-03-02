NYC Social Club Throws Early Bird Raves for Thirtysomethings
PARTY HARD-ISH
A New York City social club is hosting early-bird raves for thirtysomethings that end at 10 p.m. sharp, according to the New York Post. Williamsburg-based DJ Mike Vosters started the Matinee Social Club to cater to millennials who want to party, but want to get to bed at a sensible time. The twice-monthly party at Joyface, a 70s-themed cocktail bar in the East Village, is ticketed, allowing for a popping, but not over-stuffed, party. “I was talking to friends and saying, ‘We need to get together more,’ but no one wanted to be out late,” said Vosters, spurring the invention of a party that starts at 5 p.m. Partygoers said that the bashes allow for an escape from the New York club scene dominated by twentysomethings, and a throwback to wilder days in college. “The vibe in here is we’re here to dance, have fun, meet people, get sweaty, and go home and go to bed,” said nightlife photographer Jade Greene. “It’s very wholesome.”